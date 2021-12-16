Advertisement

Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash

First lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at at Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon following her...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at at Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon following her visit to MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First lady Jill Biden met with victims of a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Children’s Wisconsin hospital on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

They were joined by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

The three thanked the frontline health care workers who treated victims of the crash in Waukesha.

Biden met privately with two injured children and their families at the hospital. Biden, Emhoff and Murthy also visited a memorial for the crash victims at Veterans Park in Waukesha.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
Crashes at crossing cause train derailment in Marinette County, killing 1
More than 2,000 customers in Madison are without power Wednesday night.
Power outages spread through south central Wisconsin amid strong winds
SYH Phone-A-Thon meal count revealed
SYH Phone-A-Thon meal count revealed
Barbara McKinney discusses importance of SYH campaign
Barbara McKinney discusses importance of SYH campaign