Madison Fire reminds residents to report storm damage, power outages ahead of severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With strong storms expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, the Madison Fire Department is reminding residents how to report damage and power outages.

Madison Fire Dept. wrote on Twitter that residents should report power outages to Madison Gas & Electric at 608-252-7111.

If there are imminent hazards, Madison Fire urges residents to call 911 immediately.

If there is no hazard imminent, residents should call the Dane County Public Safety non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.

⚠️ WEATHER ALERT ⚠️

⁰Strong sustained winds and wind gusts expected overnight. Peak gusts of up to 61 MPH predicted from 10 PM-1 AM. Storm damage and power outages may occur. (1/2)#Madison #MadisonWI #wiwx — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) December 16, 2021

The City of Madison asked residents to wait to place their trash and recycling carts out for pickup until the morning Thursday. These carts may blow over and spill contents onto the road, which the City noted can create a mess for homeowners.

Carts should be placed outside before 7 a.m. in order to ensure they are picked up.

Residents should also consider moving large items off of their curb or terrace until after the threat of high winds passes.

