Advertisement

Meriter urges the community to donate blood amid shortage

The supply of O positive O negative is the most critical.
A close up of blood being donated at the American Red Cross.
(Marresa Burke)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health-Meriter is asking the community to donate blood as hospitals nationwide are experiencing a critical blood shortage.

According to Meriter, some procedures that are at high-risk for bleeding had to be postponed due to the shortage. The supply of O positive O negative is the most critical, but all blood products are low.

In order to ensure they have enough blood to support the most high-risk patients, Meriter is also making internal changes to how blood products are used and store.

Despite the shortage, Meriter said they are confident in the care they provide and intend to adapt to the blood supply shortages while maintaining quality care for patients.

To make a blood donation, visit redcross.org or call (877) 618-6628.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
UW Health: Voices from the COVID-19 intensive care unit
Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Firefighters battled an overnight fire in Baraboo, on Dec. 12, 2021.
Name released of woman killed in Baraboo duplex fire