Meriter urges the community to donate blood amid shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health-Meriter is asking the community to donate blood as hospitals nationwide are experiencing a critical blood shortage.

According to Meriter, some procedures that are at high-risk for bleeding had to be postponed due to the shortage. The supply of O positive O negative is the most critical, but all blood products are low.

In order to ensure they have enough blood to support the most high-risk patients, Meriter is also making internal changes to how blood products are used and store.

Despite the shortage, Meriter said they are confident in the care they provide and intend to adapt to the blood supply shortages while maintaining quality care for patients.

To make a blood donation, visit redcross.org or call (877) 618-6628.

