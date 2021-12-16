Advertisement

Minus Davis, Wisconsin fends off feisty Nicholls 71-68

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 19 points before fouling out and Tyler Wahl scored 12 and Wisconsin needed a second-half run and then held on to beat Nicholls 71-68.

Wisconsin used a 16-0 run and turned a 42-30 deficit with 18:40 left to a 51-46 lead nearly eight minutes later. Despite the run Wisconsin never pulled away.

Ty Gordon missed a 3-pointer from the right baseline with three seconds to go with the Colonels down three.

Manny Littles grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back attempt. He missed both free throws and Wisconsin secured the rebound for the win.

