More than 55,000 Iowa Alliant Energy customers without power amid storms

More than 40,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power in western Iowa.
More than 40,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power in western Iowa.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 55,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power in western Iowa Wednesday night as severe weather rolls through the state.

The Alliant Energy outage map shows 56,285 outages in cities that include Ames, plus in towns north and south of Des Moines. Outages started being reported near Cedar Rapids around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A First Alert Day has been declared here in south central Wisconsin from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

Tornado Watches are in effect for much of southwestern Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

