Multiple agencies respond to Baraboo fire

(KFYR)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to a fire in Baraboo, which caused major damage to a former milking parlor used for dairy operations.

According to the City of Baraboo, emergency crews were first informed of a shed fire at around 2 p.m. at E10883 Highway 136.

Upon arrival, fire was showing through the roof of an addition onto a larger building. The Baraboo Fire Department responded with a command car, two engines and a squad with 17 personnel. The Delton Fire Department responded with a water tender.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) was then activated, bringing in engines from Prairie du Sac and Reedsburg, water tenders from North Freedom, Kilbourn, Merrimac and an ambulance from Dells/Lake Delton.

A former milking parlor, the area where the fire originated, sustained major damage, the City of Baraboo said. The fire also extended to the roof of a large, attached shed, causing moderate damage. No injuries were reported.

An electrical malfunction in the attic of the milking parlor was deemed the cause of the fire.

Highway 136 was blocked by a fire hose connected to a fire hydrant and shut down for over two hours.

