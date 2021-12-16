Name released of woman killed in Baraboo duplex fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A body recovered from a Baraboo duplex fire Sunday night has been positively identified, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

Carolyn R. Hanley, 79, was found by emergency responders following the late-night fire that tore through the duplex in the 500 block of 4th Street.

A man, a woman, and another pet escaped the burning home Sunday night, the Baraboo Police Department had previously indicated.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

