Name released of woman killed in Baraboo duplex fire

Firefighters battled an overnight fire in Baraboo, on Dec. 12, 2021.
Firefighters battled an overnight fire in Baraboo, on Dec. 12, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A body recovered from a Baraboo duplex fire Sunday night has been positively identified, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

Carolyn R. Hanley, 79, was found by emergency responders following the late-night fire that tore through the duplex in the 500 block of 4th Street.

A man, a woman, and another pet escaped the burning home Sunday night, the Baraboo Police Department had previously indicated.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

