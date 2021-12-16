National Weather Service confirm several tornadoes during overnight storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WEAU) - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cites has confirmed that a tornado damaged parts of Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday.

A post on social media by the NWS said that they are still working to determine the strength of the tornado and other details about the storm.

The NWS said that it will provide more information later Thursday about the tornado, which caused damage to over a dozen buildings.

Later Thursday, the NWS also confirmed a tornado in Hartland, Minn., which is north of Albert Lea. The NWS office in the Twin Cities confirmed two tornadoes during the severe weather outbreak, while the La Crosse office confirmed three. Two of the tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin, in Stanley and Neillsville. Two more, the first ever in December for the state, happened in Minnesota, in Lewiston and Hartland. The fifth was located in Rudd, Iowa.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service in La Crosse has confirmed four tornadoes that occurred in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa during Wednesday night’s severe storms.

The NWS in La Crosse said an EF0 tornado happened east/southeast of Lewiston, Minnesota while an EF2 tornado occurred north of Neillsville, Wis. A third tornado, a an EF1, was confirmed near Rudd, Iowa. Damage survey results are expected to be released later Thursday.

Minnesota’s confirmed tornado is the first ever recorded in the month of December for the state. Wisconsin’s is the first confirmed tornado in the state in December in 51 years, when four tornadoes occurred in east-central Wisconsin on Dec. 1, 1970.

The NWS in the Twin Cities said Thursday it is investigating additional potential tornadoes, including one near Hartland, Minn.

