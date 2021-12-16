No criminal charges filed against Whitewater police chief on administrative leave

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Whitewater is updating the community on its internal investigation Thursday which was issued after its police chief was placed on paid administrative leave two weeks ago.

The City of Whitewater noted the leave procedure of Chief Aaron Raap is part of a “broader effort to maintain the integrity of the organization as a whole, not a criminal investigation.”

The independent investigation, which is being run by an outside agency, is independent from any decision making that comes from other agencies, including the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

The Waukesha County DA’s Office told NBC15 that they will not file criminal charges against Raap.

Please be advised the DA’s office has declined to issue criminal charges due to a lack of evidence to establish that Mr. Raap intended to inflict bodily harm on anyone.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department incident reports obtained by NBC15 show Raap was arrested at his home on Thanksgiving on a tentative charge of domestic battery. The report says Waukesha County Deputy J. McIntyre responded to a 911 call at Raap’s home where Raap and a family member had gotten into a physical fight.

The report says it started as a verbal altercation which escalated when Raap physically stopped the family member from leaving the house. The report goes on to say Raap felt a knife in the person’s waist band, and when Raap unarmed him, the two went to the ground where Raap “would push his head into the hard wood floors.”

The family member stated Raap put him “in a choke hold and dragged” him on the floor, according to the report.

After the incident, Raap was taken into custody for battery-domestic abuse and was transported to the Waukesha County Jail. He was not criminally charged.

NBC15 obtained a copy of Raap’s written statement given to police where he describes the incident in his own words. He says he felt a knife in his family member’s waistband and was trying to remove it. The statement continues, saying the family member gave verbal threats and then Raap said he put him on the ground to “keep control.” Raap then called 911 for help, himself.

In the written statement, Raap was asked if he feared for his own safety at any point, and Raap responds with, “Yes, that’s why I held [him] down. That’s because I don’t know what [he’s] capable of.”

The City also noted that its internal investigation will be completed as soon as possible and updates will come as they are available.

Deputy Chief Dan Meyer continues to serve as acting police chief until further notice. The City also noted this leave is not considered punitive, it’s considered part of the Whitewater Police Department’s policy.

