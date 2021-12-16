Omicron reaches Dane Co.; officials urge vaccinates and boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Omicron has reached Dane Co. That’s the warning from the city of Madison about the coronavirus’ latest variant of concern. It noted that the highly contagious form of COVID-19 comes at a time when Wisconsin already faces some of the highest cases counts in the country as well as overflowing hospitals.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. Director Janel Heinrich used the arrival of the Omicron variant as a reminder to either get vaccinated or get a booster shot, reminding everyone that they “greatly reduce the risk of serious illness or death.”

She went on to describe the situation at hospitals across the state, which Wisconsin Hospital Association data show are filled near capacity. Only 45 of 1,331 ICU beds in the state are currently available, as well as just 22 of 778 intermediate care beds.

“Our hospital systems are becoming overwhelmed by the sheer number of patients they are seeing come through their doors,” Heinrich warned, pointing out that the vaccine is still available from the agency at the Alliant Center or other locations and can be scheduled via the vaccines.gov website. Dane Co. continues to have the highest rates of vaccination in Wisconsin, including among the recently eligible 5-11 age group, of whom 46 percent have received at least one dose.

According to PHMDC, the Omicron variant was added to the variant of concern list late last month and points out that variants in those categories are possibly more resistant to vaccines, could spread faster, and may cause severe illnesses. Experts are still trying to determine, which of those concerns apply to the new variant.

“However, even if some existing vaccines turn out to be less effective against Omicron infection, it’s important to remember vaccine-induced immunity isn’t an on-and-off switch, they will still provide some protection, making it vitally important to get vaccinated and get a booster,” PHMDC data team lead Katarina Grande said.

A newly-released demographic breakdown provided by DHS appears to show the state’s oldest and youngest residents have the biggest gaps in infection rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

While the Omicron variant is making inroads into the region and the state, Dept. of Health Services data indicates the Delta variant makes up the lion’s share of variant cases still being found in Wisconsin.

