Packers’ Rodgers thriving despite toe injury

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday,...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been playing well despite barely practicing because of a broken pinky toe, said he’d like to avoid surgery unless “absolutely necessary.”

Coming off a bye week that resulted in some healing and optimism that he could get back on a regular preparation schedule, Rodgers practiced on Friday and threw four touchdown passes in Sunday night’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers, however, said he suffered a setback in the game.

That seemed to open the door to surgery, a minor procedure that he said wouldn’t cost him playing time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

