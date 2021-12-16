Advertisement

Power lines torn down on Vernon Co. highway

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic in both directions on a portion of Highway 82 in Vernon County are shut down due to power lines torn down from the strong winds.

Vernon County dispatch reported around 9:35 p.m. all eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 82 between Will Kumlin Road and Highway 35 are closed near Genoa.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of the utility emergency.

It estimates the area will take at least two hours to clear.

