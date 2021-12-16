Power outages spread through south central Wisconsin amid strong winds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As strong winds and storms surge through Wisconsin, more than 18,000 customers in the state are without power.

Madison Gas & Electric’s power outage map shows 3,527 customers were without power as of 11 p.m. from Rimrock Road to Lake Waubesa, the majority of which are on Madison’s south side. There are also 1,190 customers without power on Madison’s west side.

The company estimates power will be back on for those customers around midnight Thursday.

For Alliant Energy customers, 14,813 are out of power in Wisconsin. This includes 2,160 customers in Dane County and 3,696 in Iowa County.

More than 73,000 Alliant Energy customers in the state of Iowa are also without power Wednesday night.

