Semi rolls over on Highway 151 in Iowa Co.

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi tractor/trailer traveling southbound on Highway 151 rolled over Wednesday night, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The semi rolled over at the highway intersection at Oak Park Road.

A post from the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s office Facebook page said emergency units are on route.

Those traveling that road are encouraged to use caution.

This comes during extreme winds throughout south central Wisconsin, though dispatch was unable to say if the incident was related.

NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

