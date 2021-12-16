Advertisement

Senior softball players sneak in December practice

Seniors take advantage of the warm temperatures on Dec. 16, 2021, to get in a softball practice.
Seniors take advantage of the warm temperatures on Dec. 16, 2021, to get in a softball practice.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So much for an off-season. A group of Wisconsin seniors took advantage of the record-breaking warm weather Wednesday to sneak in a bonus December practice session.

A dozen members of the Greater Madison Senior Softball League headed out to Hometown Community Park, in Verona to get in a few swings. This one-off practice comes more than a month after the league’s season ended.

The league consists of 225 athletes spread across 24 teams.

Players were excited to get back on the diamond, responding to the call with enthusiastic responses like, “I’m so in” and “Am all over it” and, of course, “Sure. I’m dumb enough to do it.”

Seniors take advantage of the warm temperatures on Dec. 16, 2021, to get in a softball practice.
Seniors take advantage of the warm temperatures on Dec. 16, 2021, to get in a softball practice.(Submitted)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center

Latest News

A crash near Sun Prairie has shut down a portion of the southbound lanes on US 151.
Crash shuts down southbound US 151 lanes near Sun Prairie
Flags ordered to fly at half-staff to honor Milwaukee Fire Dept. battalion chief
Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case burden borders on critically high levels