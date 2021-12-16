Senior softball players sneak in December practice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So much for an off-season. A group of Wisconsin seniors took advantage of the record-breaking warm weather Wednesday to sneak in a bonus December practice session.

A dozen members of the Greater Madison Senior Softball League headed out to Hometown Community Park, in Verona to get in a few swings. This one-off practice comes more than a month after the league’s season ended.

The league consists of 225 athletes spread across 24 teams.

Players were excited to get back on the diamond, responding to the call with enthusiastic responses like, “I’m so in” and “Am all over it” and, of course, “Sure. I’m dumb enough to do it.”

Seniors take advantage of the warm temperatures on Dec. 16, 2021, to get in a softball practice. (Submitted)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.