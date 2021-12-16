Teen convicted of homicide in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Racine man accused of homicide in a deadly Madison crash last year pleaded guilty to multiple charges Thursday morning.

Maurice Chandler was convicted of Homicide by Vehicle while Using a Controlled Substance as well as two counts of 1st Degree Reckless Injury. In exchange for his plea, Dane Co. prosecutors dropped more than a dozen other charges, including a 1st Degree Reckless Homicide allegation.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in early March. Court records indicate Chandler and prosecutors have not agreed on a possible sentence for the convictions and arguments are scheduled for that day. As of now, his bail has been revoked and Chandler remains in the Dane Co. jail.

Chandler, 19, was arrested in September 2020, approximately a week after a crash at the Mineral Point Rd. and Grand Canyon Dr. intersection. Twenty-two year-old Anthony Chung died in the wreck and three other individuals, aging between 19 and 22, were injured.

