Thank You: NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon meets $350k match goal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 26th NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon has met our match goal Wednesday of $350,000, thanks to your generous donations!

Thanks to all of our Mike’s Miracle Minute sponsors, the first $350,000 raised online and by phone Wednesday was matched.

You can continue to donate to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign through Dec. 31 to help us reach our goal of 5 million meals.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Every $10 can provide up to 25 meals for those in need.

The NBC15 Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon was packed with volunteers Wednesday sorting donations and taking your calls.

Hannah Ostertag of the Wisconsin Army National Guard was joined by her fellow guard members to volunteer at the Sort-A-Thon. She has volunteered with the organization before and said it was fascinating to see how many ways Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin can give back to people.

“Whether it’s their collection of grocery stores or the different ways people can donate money online, it’s just very accessible to everyone,” Ostertag said.

Jordyn Crane, a health programs coordinator with Second Harvest, noted the agency is working to promote foods with a higher nutritional value.

“One thing that we’re looking forward to in the year and moving forward is to source and to procure some of those higher nutritional value items, like our whole grains, our low sodium canned goods, 100 percent fruit canned juice,” explained Crane. “Those types of things are really to be able to provide a nutritious and health option to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity.”

Francesca Frisque, a food pantry manager at the Goodman Community Center, said they couldn’t supply their food pantry without help from Second Harvest.

“We can count on them for our stable supply of food from them and we can count on them for staples and some of that other great stuff like produce, and I mentioned a lot of those great protein options that we’re able to offer,” Frisque said. “Second Harvest helps us know that we can get these set things from them and focus on other donations procured to fill the gaps.”

Mike’s Miracle Minutes are in honor of NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create an food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

This year’s theme of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is Come to the Table. This year, we want to invite everyone to come to the table, a place of bonding and a place where all are welcome and invited.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raises more than 25% of all the meals Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will provide throughout the year to hundreds of organizations across 16 counties.

Right now, one in seven children in South Central Wisconsin are going hungry, and one in ten people are struggling to find their next meal. We want those numbers to be zero.

