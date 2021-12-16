‘This is a big deal’: Dane Co. shares safety tips in tornado watch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency management officials advise preparation is key Wednesday night, as high winds are expected across southern Wisconsin.

Tornado Watches are in effect for much of southwestern Wisconsin until 11 p.m. All of southern Wisconsin is under a High Wind Warning through Thursday Morning. Strong storms are to roll through before midnight.

“This is such a significant event, in terms of scale, in terms of time of year, in terms of time of day,” J. McLellan, a spokesperson for Dane County Emergency Management, said.

In some areas like Columbia County, officials are expecting the worst of the storm to happen overnight, according to Kathy Johnson, emergency management coordinator.

McLellan says outside objects, like holiday decorations and heavy chairs, should be secured. “Santa may be there now, but probably not tomorrow morning,” he said.

He also advises checking in with loved ones in and out of the region. He said, “Maybe it’s an email or maybe it’s a text, but at least establish some process where people have an expectation [of] when to hear from you or when you should hear from them.”

Johnson shared her safety tips for when winds are hitting or when there is a tornado warning:

If you do not have a basement, plan now for a safe place to go

Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings

Make sure to have all electronic devices charged

Have emergency kits ready, including a whistle

Under a tornado warning, go to the lowest level possible. If it is not a basement, go to a small interior room with no windows and crouch down

Wear any kind of helmet for head protection

Use pillows or mattresses to cover heads

Eliminate any unnecessary travel

“This is a rare occasion, plain and simple” McLellan said. “People need to be prepared for it.”

