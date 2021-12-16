Wis. State Building Commission approves 22 capitol projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved more than $60 million in capitol projects across the state, Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday.

According to Gov. Evers, many of the capitol projects include life safety improvements and deferred maintenance items.

“From updating facilities to ensure our Army National Guard has the space and capability to perform their duties to their full extent, to continuing our work to address improving our utility and water systems, these projects will play a critical role in ensuring the strength of our state’s infrastructure for years to come,” Gov. Evers said.

Highlights of approvals:

Releasing $21.5 million for small maintenance projects in facilities for all state agencies and the UW-System;

Constructing a new Readiness Center replacement facility in Viroqua for the Department of Military Affairs. The new facility leverages $17 million in federal funds through a Department of Defense grant;

Constructing a multi-floor expansion to the Administration Building at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the Department of Veterans Affairs;

A site utility steam distribution replacement project at UW-Madison that is part of the 2019-21 Minor Facilities Renewal Program;

Releasing additional Building Trust Funds for well siting and testing for a municipal water system improvements project at the Waupun Central Generating Plant; and

Authorizing 18 maintenance and repair projects located at various locations in eight counties across the state for the Departments of Administration, Health Services, Military Affairs, and Natural Resources, as well as the Wisconsin Historical Society and the University of Wisconsin System.

