Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case burden borders on critically high levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case burden is bordering on critically high levels, according to updated data Thursday from the Department of Health Services.

DHS reports Wisconsin’s case burden rose to 996.7 cases per 100,000 people, which puts it at the top of the very high category of case activity. That’s a jump from last week when it was 851.1 per 100,000.

If the state reaches 1,000 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, that would put it at critically high disease activity.

Forty counties in Wisconsin are listed at critically high levels of the coronavirus, which is 21 more than there were last week. This also means more than half of Wisconsin counties have hit critically high disease activity levels.

Counties included at the critical category include Sauk, Columbia and Rock.

Dane, Iowa and Lafayette counties in south central Wisconsin are all listed at very high levels of disease activity.

Juneau County was noted over the past two weeks as having the worst COVID-19 case activity in the state, prompting the City of Mauston to cancel its holiday parade. DHS data indicate Wednesday that Juneau Co. has a case rate of 1,241.3 per 100,000 people, which no longer puts it at the top of the state. Wood County reports a case rate of 1,660.2 per 100,000 people, making it the county with the highest activity level.

Health officials confirmed 4,485 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases up to 932,773.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases hit 3,804 Thursday.

DHS notes Thursday that 44 people with COVID-19 have died. The new seven-day rolling average for deaths from COVID-19 reached 25 Thursday, which is the highest it has been since mid-January.

There have been 9,547 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

So far this week, DHS confirms 23,421 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsinites. About 61.3% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 57.6% of people have completed their vaccine series.

