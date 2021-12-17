Amidst Tik Tok threats, AG Josh Kaul reminds students of reporting tool

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With threats in schools surging across the country, Attorney General Josh Kaul wants to remind Wisconsin students about an important safety tool they can utilize to report threats.

Kaul prompted any students with credible threats or tips to report them, either through the Office of School Safety’s Speak Up, Speak Out reporting system or to local law enforcement.

“With the recent events around the country impacting school safety, I am reminding Wisconsin families about the importance of letting school officials and law enforcement know about any threats to school safety,” he said.

The Speak Up, Speak Out program was created as a one-stop resource for students with school safety concerns, including a tip line for reporting threats with 24/7 support staff, threat assessment consultation and critical incident response.

Students, parents, school staff, or any other community members with information on a school safety concern are encouraged to file a report either online at speakup.widoj.gov, by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1, or through the mobile app. Reports can be filed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

