Advertisement

Amidst Tik Tok threats, AG Josh Kaul reminds students of reporting tool

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With threats in schools surging across the country, Attorney General Josh Kaul wants to remind Wisconsin students about an important safety tool they can utilize to report threats.

Kaul prompted any students with credible threats or tips to report them, either through the Office of School Safety’s Speak Up, Speak Out reporting system or to local law enforcement.

“With the recent events around the country impacting school safety, I am reminding Wisconsin families about the importance of letting school officials and law enforcement know about any threats to school safety,” he said.

The Speak Up, Speak Out program was created as a one-stop resource for students with school safety concerns, including a tip line for reporting threats with 24/7 support staff, threat assessment consultation and critical incident response.

Students, parents, school staff, or any other community members with information on a school safety concern are encouraged to file a report either online at speakup.widoj.gov, by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1, or through the mobile app. Reports can be filed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
The DeForest Post is investigating after a series of crashes on I-90/94 in Columbia County...
Two crashes cause major backups on I-90/94 near Portage
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Big Ten battle: Wisconsin and Nebraska compete for the National Championship
Nearly half of Dane Co. residents receive COVID-19 booster