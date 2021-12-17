Big Ten battle: Wisconsin and Nebraska compete for the National Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the NCAA Division I Volleyball National Championship. Wisconsin and Nebraska will face off Saturday, December 18th at 6:30 p.m CT.

Looks like it'll be a Big Ten battle for the natty!



Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Saturday, #Badgers beat Nebraska both times they played earlier this season — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) December 17, 2021

The Badgers have played the Huskers twice during the regular season, Wisconsin winning both times. Aside from being conference rivals, the two teams share another connection, with Nebraska Head Coach John Cook. Cook was the head volleyball coach at Wisconsin from 1992-1998 and left Wisconsin to return to Nebraska. Since becoming Nebraska’s head coach, Cook has led the program to four National Championships, his first one coming in 2000 with a win over Wisconsin.

Wisconsin punched their ticket to the National Championship after defeating the No. 1 seed and previously undefeated Louisville in five sets. Nebraska earned their spot after taking down No. 3 Pittsburgh in four sets.

The National Championship match will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.