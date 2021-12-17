Advertisement

Big Ten battle: Wisconsin and Nebraska compete for the National Championship

The Badgers played the Huskers twice already this season and won both times.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and Nicklin Hames following victory in a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament over Pittsburgh Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the NCAA Division I Volleyball National Championship. Wisconsin and Nebraska will face off Saturday, December 18th at 6:30 p.m CT.

The Badgers have played the Huskers twice during the regular season, Wisconsin winning both times. Aside from being conference rivals, the two teams share another connection, with Nebraska Head Coach John Cook. Cook was the head volleyball coach at Wisconsin from 1992-1998 and left Wisconsin to return to Nebraska. Since becoming Nebraska’s head coach, Cook has led the program to four National Championships, his first one coming in 2000 with a win over Wisconsin.

Wisconsin punched their ticket to the National Championship after defeating the No. 1 seed and previously undefeated Louisville in five sets. Nebraska earned their spot after taking down No. 3 Pittsburgh in four sets.

The National Championship match will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center

Latest News

Dana Rettke was named 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year...
Dana Rettke named 2021 AVCA National Player of the Year
Louisville's Anna DeBeer, center, watches her spike between Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, and...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats Louisville, advances to National Championship
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts in front of Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis after...
Jrue Holiday helps short-handed Bucks beat Pacers, 114-99
LSU Women's Basketball
Minus Davis, Wisconsin fends off feisty Nicholls 71-68