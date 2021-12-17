Advertisement

Crash backs up traffic for over 4 miles on I-90/94 near Portage

I-90/94 at Columbia Sauk County Line the right lane remains blocked due to a crash. Traffic...
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports traffic is backed up for four miles after a crash on I-90 westbound Friday morning at the county lines of Columbia and Sauk counties.

The WisDOT sent out the initial alert at 9:30 a.m. for a crash on the interstate near Portage. The right lane is currently blocked.

The department updated its alert around 10:45 a.m., saying that traffic was now in excess of four miles.

Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the crash and believes it will take about two hours to clear.

