Dana Rettke named 2021 AVCA National Player of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball’s Dana Rettke can now add American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year to her list of accolades.

The graduate student is the first Badger to be named the 2021 AVCA National Player of the Year and was also the first UW volleyball player to be named AVCA Freshman of the Year.

The middle blocker said it was a shock for her to receive the honors.

“There’s just so many amazing players in the game right now,” Rettke said. “It really is an honor to receive this award, following in the footsteps of all of the great players who received this award.”

Rettke is the first player ever to be a five-time first-team AVCA All American and is one of just two five-time first-team Big Ten honorees.

While she has been a member of the Badgers, the team won three Big Ten Conference championships and five NCAA tournament appearances. The team advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2017, the Elite Eight in 2018, the championship match in 2019 and 2021, and the final four in 2020.

She also took the time to thank the entire UW-Madison volleyball program.

“Obviously I didn’t win this all by myself,” Rettke said. “The program as a whole – especially my coaches and teammates – plays a huge role in this award and it reflects tremendously on our program. I’m just happy to win this award for our program and that my teams have been able to do what they’ve done during my time at Wisconsin.”

She holds the UW record for hitting percentage (.423), total blocks (738) and points (2,314). UW Athletics also noted that Rettke ranks second for most kills with 1,810.

Rettke and the rest of the Badgers volleyball team will take on Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

