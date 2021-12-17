Advertisement

Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on Dec. 12, 2021.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified three people who died Tuesday following a crash on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.

The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the three Friday as 68-year-old Mark Brylski, 66-year-old Kathy Brylski and 38-year-old David Hanaway.

The medical examiner’s officer reported Mark Brylski and Hanaway were both pronounced dead at the scene. Kathy Brylski was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary examination results indicate that all three individuals died as a result of their injuries from the crash.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting additional testing and is still investigating these deaths, along with the Madison Police Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Stoughton Road and South Cottage Grove Road around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple units, including four ambulances and three engines, were called in to help free the passengers from the vehicles and provide emergency care. Cottage Grove Road remained closed near the interchange until after 2 p.m. while members of the Madison Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol investigated. In addition to the three who died, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center

Latest News

Flores was last seen around midnight on Friday leaving his home on Spruce Street in Madison.
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man
Share Your Holidays 2021
NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raises 4.33 million meals so far
SYH raises 4.33 million meals so far
SYH raises 4.33 million meals so far
Badger volleyball advances to National Championship
Badger volleyball advances to National Championship