Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified three people who died Tuesday following a crash on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.

The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the three Friday as 68-year-old Mark Brylski, 66-year-old Kathy Brylski and 38-year-old David Hanaway.

The medical examiner’s officer reported Mark Brylski and Hanaway were both pronounced dead at the scene. Kathy Brylski was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary examination results indicate that all three individuals died as a result of their injuries from the crash.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting additional testing and is still investigating these deaths, along with the Madison Police Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Stoughton Road and South Cottage Grove Road around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple units, including four ambulances and three engines, were called in to help free the passengers from the vehicles and provide emergency care. Cottage Grove Road remained closed near the interchange until after 2 p.m. while members of the Madison Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol investigated. In addition to the three who died, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

