Dane Co. organization awarded $3.3 million in effort to reduce state workforce challenges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County organization will receive $3.3 million over the course of three years to help diminish the state’s workforce challenges caused by COVID-19.

Operation Fresh Start announced Thursday that it would be issued the funds to turn existing programming into a singular Build Academy. The academy, which will cater to those ages 16-24, will provide industry-focused instruction that leads to employment in the construction and land management fields.

The trainings will serve more than 150 people during the three-year grant cycle.

OFS Executive Director Greg Markle said the organization was grateful to receive the funding in order to help reach out and serve more young adults.

“Now more than ever, young people need opportunities to form relationships with local employers who provide family-sustaining wages and good benefits,” Markle said. “We are proud that Build Academy provides this framework to set program participants up for success in life.”

Participants will earn a wage of $15 per hour while undergoing three to nine months of training and employment transition services.

The grants are part of the Workforce Innovation Grant Program, which is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Workforce Development. Organizers explained the grant program helps fund agencies who design and implement innovative plans to help solve workforce issues that the pandemic has created in their regions.

Gov. Evers’ Office announced Tuesday the nearly $60 million in projects total to create solutions to the workforce shortage.

“Wisconsin has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and we have high labor participation, but our state faces long-standing workforce challenges that existed for years before the pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution to addressing the workforce challenges across our state, so these funds are critically important to encourage regions and communities to develop cutting-edge, long-term solutions to the unique workforce challenges they face.

The grant program is funding by $100 million in resources from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Among the recipients, University of Wisconsin Administration was awarded up to $5.7 million in the funds, Madison Area Technical College received up to $2.9 million and the Sauk Prairie School District will be granted up to $2.4 million.

