A Few Flurries Tonight; Quiet Holiday Travel Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The lead up to our holiday week is looking quiet for south-central Wisconsin! Outside of a few flurries tonight, a dry trend sets up into early next week.

Cloud cover was already growing as of Friday afternoon. This is ahead of the next weather system - bringing showers for central Illinois/Indiana. There is also a chance for snow showers across central Wisconsin with this system. Our region is sandwiched between these snow and rain zones. That said, there is a chance for a few flurries to reach into portions of the area. The best chance will be East and SE of Madison - where there may be a bit more moisture. Look for a dusting to a couple tenths of an inch of accumulation. Other places may not see much at all.

After starting Saturday in the mid 20s, we’ll climb to the freezing mark by the afternoon. Clouds will move out later in the day. Sunshine is back for Sunday - with highs staying in the lower 30s. A SW wind will carry highs into the upper 30s on Monday, but a cold front quickly switches the numbers down for the middle of the week. Precipitation is not expected with that frontal boundary.

There is a slight chance for a few flurries to clip Northern parts of the region late Tuesday, but the dry pattern will continue through at least Christmas Eve. Highs stay in the upper 20s - near 30°. The next weather maker may bring a light mix of rain and snow on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. There are still big differences between models, but we’ll be watching it!

Bottom Line: Weather impacts to travel through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois will be limited early next week!

