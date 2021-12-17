Advertisement

HealthNet of Rock Co. launches capital campaign to support new facility

HealthNet of Rock County launched its "Families Supporting Families" capital campaign to help...
HealthNet of Rock County launched its “Families Supporting Families” capital campaign to help them make the move to 113 S. Franklin Street in mid to late 2022.(Angus Young Architects and Engineers)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville medical group announced its plan Wednesday to open a new behavioral health clinic for underserved communities.

HealthNet of Rock County launched its “Families Supporting Families” capital campaign to help them make the move to 113 S. Franklin Street in mid to late 2022. The campaign is set at $3.25 million.

The move will allow the clinic to consolidate their services under all one roof and expand on what they can provide.

HealthNet will be able to offer new services including a women’s health clinic, a dental examination room for those with developmental disabilities and laboratory services.

The behavioral health clinic will also include group therapy, bilingual therapy and women-focused addiction treatment, which HealthNet noted is the first of its kind in the country.

HealthNet of Rock County’s CEO Ian Hedges asked the community to consider supporting their endeavor.

“Whether your family can give $250 or $2.5 million, it will ensure that we as a community have made a commitment provide critical healthcare services to the underserved that are not being provided in Rock County,” Hedges said.

More than one-third of funds have already been raised through private, corporate and public funding.

