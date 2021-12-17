Madison Streets Division crews collect brush following wind storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Streets Division is collecting brush Friday after the high winds that barreled through the city Wednesday night.

Residents are encouraged to place any woody material that meets the city’s brush collection specifications out for pickup.

The City noted its workers will collect brush during its normal daytime operations and overnight.

Crews will not collect yard waste.

Residents can also visit city-drop off sites themselves at 1501 W. Badger Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue. The sites are open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The City noted if a snowstorm arrives before they complete their brush collection, they will stop performing clean-ups and move to snow-related responsibilities.

