Advertisement

Madison Streets Division crews collect brush following wind storms

Dane County crews work to clear storm damage, power outages
Dane County crews work to clear storm damage, power outages
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Streets Division is collecting brush Friday after the high winds that barreled through the city Wednesday night.

Residents are encouraged to place any woody material that meets the city’s brush collection specifications out for pickup.

The City noted its workers will collect brush during its normal daytime operations and overnight.

Crews will not collect yard waste.

Residents can also visit city-drop off sites themselves at 1501 W. Badger Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue. The sites are open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The City noted if a snowstorm arrives before they complete their brush collection, they will stop performing clean-ups and move to snow-related responsibilities.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Democrat Her announces bid for Wisconsin lieutenant governor
Platteville School District cancels classes Friday amid concerns of potential violence
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Flores was last seen around midnight on Friday leaving his home on Spruce Street in Madison.
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man