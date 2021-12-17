Advertisement

NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raises 4.33 million meals so far

By Juliana Tornabene and Leigh Mills
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to your generosity, the 26th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign has raised 4.33 million meals for those struggling with food insecurity.

For 16 hours, hundreds of volunteers sorted food and answered your calls.

Barbara McKinney, the mother of late SYH founder and NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney, participated in the event and asked people to remember what is important.

“My ask is that as you remember Mike McKinney, please remember those individuals who should not go to bed hungry,” said McKinney.

You can continue to donate to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign through Dec. 31 to help us reach our goal of 5 million meals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

SYH raises 4.33 million meals so far
SYH raises 4.33 million meals so far
Badger volleyball advances to National Championship
Badger volleyball advances to National Championship
Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Hospitals report shortage of blood
Hospitals report shortage of blood