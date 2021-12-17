NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raises 4.33 million meals so far

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to your generosity, the 26th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign has raised 4.33 million meals for those struggling with food insecurity.

For 16 hours, hundreds of volunteers sorted food and answered your calls.

Barbara McKinney, the mother of late SYH founder and NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney, participated in the event and asked people to remember what is important.

“My ask is that as you remember Mike McKinney, please remember those individuals who should not go to bed hungry,” said McKinney.

You can continue to donate to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign through Dec. 31 to help us reach our goal of 5 million meals.

