Nearly half of Dane Co. residents receive COVID-19 booster

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly half of Dane County residents have received their COVID-19 booster shot Friday, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

PHMDC’s dashboard shows 49.7% of residents have received their boosters. More than three quarters of those ages 65 and older have received their boosters, as well.

Dane County continues to have the highest percentage of its residents vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 80% of residents having at least their first shot.

Nearly 1.4 million booster shots have been administered to Wisconsinites, the Department of Health Services reports, with the majority of boosters being Pfizer.

Around 61.3% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 57.7% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

So far this week, 31,224 COVID-19 shots have been administered.

Wisconsin hits 9,600 COVID-19 deaths

DHS confirms 9,600 people with COVID-19 have died since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed 27 new deaths Friday, bringing the new seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths up to 26. That’s the highest it’s been since Jan. 21.

There were 3,965 new coronavirus cases Friday, causing a dip in the seven-day rolling average for new cases to 3,558.

There have been 936,840 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin total.

DHS also updated its numbers on COVID-19 hospitalizations this week, noting that an average of 1,658 people were hospitalized. About 95.7% of ICU beds are in use, while 93.4% of hospital beds overall are full.

