One person injured, three cats perish in Dane Co. fire

A fire that occurred Thursday in the Town of Montrose is under investigation, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reports.(Belleville WI Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOWN OF MONTROSE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured and three cats were believed to have died in fire Thursday night in Dane County, officials report.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office noted several agencies of first responders arrived around 8:50 p.m. to a multi-occupant residential building on the 6700 block of Henry Road in the Town of Montrose.

All residents were able to evacuate, and deputies say one person was taken to a local hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

One cat was rescued from the building, but officials believe three cats died in the fire.

The sheriff’s office stated the building is considered a total loss and estimated the damages to be around $270,000. The Belleville Volunteer Fire Dept. posted on Facebook that four adults were displaced by the fire.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire and believes it is not suspicious.

Dane County deputies and Fitchrona EMS both responded to the scene. Firefighters from Belleville, Brooklyn, Evansville, New Glarus, Oregon and Verona also assisted in putting out the fire.

