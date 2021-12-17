Platteville School District cancels classes Friday amid concerns of potential violence

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville School District has canceled school Friday “out of an abundance of caution” after receiving concerns about potential threats of violence occurring.

The district posted an alert on its website, saying it and the Platteville Police Department were notified early this morning of potential violence happening on Friday.

A decision was then made to cancel schools.

“The safety of our students, staff, and community is always at the forefront of our decision making,” the district wrote in its statement.

The district noted this incident is under investigation.

School districts across southern Wisconsin warned about a social media challenge Thursday that promotes violence or threats of violence at schools across the country on Friday, Dec. 17. The Platteville School District did not specify if the closure was related to this challenge.

The Madison Metropolitan School District is going on with classes as usual Friday, the Madison Police Department posted in an incident report, as officers monitor the social media trend encouraging school violence.

Madison Police stated that while they take such threats seriously, they don’t deem any legitimate threat connected to the posts.

MMSD has made parents aware of the TikTok challenge in case they or their students come across posts with related messaging.

