Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man

Flores was last seen around midnight on Friday leaving his home on Spruce Street in Madison.
Flores was last seen around midnight on Friday leaving his home on Spruce Street in Madison.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man missing from Dane County.

Authorities say Joe Flores was last seen around 12:07 a.m. Friday morning, walking away from his home on Spruce Street in Madison.

The DOJ says Flores likes to walk slowly and look at the surrounding lakes. They add, he walks with a significant limp.

Flores was wearing a blue puffy jacket, blue jeans and possibly has a cane.

Officials describe him as a 5′2″ Hispanic man, weighing about 115 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, or know anything about his whereabouts you’re asked to call Madison Police at (608) 261-9694.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center

Latest News

Share Your Holidays 2021
NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raises 4.33 million meals so far
SYH raises 4.33 million meals so far
SYH raises 4.33 million meals so far
Badger volleyball advances to National Championship
Badger volleyball advances to National Championship
Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday