Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man missing from Dane County.

Authorities say Joe Flores was last seen around 12:07 a.m. Friday morning, walking away from his home on Spruce Street in Madison.

The DOJ says Flores likes to walk slowly and look at the surrounding lakes. They add, he walks with a significant limp.

Flores was wearing a blue puffy jacket, blue jeans and possibly has a cane.

Officials describe him as a 5′2″ Hispanic man, weighing about 115 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, or know anything about his whereabouts you’re asked to call Madison Police at (608) 261-9694.

