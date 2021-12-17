Advertisement

Wisconsin volleyball defeats Louisville, advances to National Championship

Louisville's Anna DeBeer, center, watches her spike between Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, and...
Louisville's Anna DeBeer, center, watches her spike between Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, and Sydney Hilley during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene and Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the National Championship!

No. 4 Wisconsin beat No. 1 Louisville 3-2 in Columbus, Ohio Thursday to advance to the National Championship game.

Wisconsin won the first, third and fifth set(25-23, 25-21, and 15-9, respectively). Louisville won the second and fourth set, forcing the two teams to race to 15 in the fifth and final set. This was Louisville’s first loss of the season.

The Badgers’ loss in the second set was their first loss of a set during the NCAA tournament.

Wisconsin will go on to play the winner of the Nebraska vs Pittsburgh match.

This was the Badgers’ third straight trip to the final four and they have a history of success against number one seeds. In 2019, Wisconsin took down No. 1 Baylor. In 2013, they knocked off No. 1 Texas.

“You know this is something you kind of shoot for is trying to make it to a Final Four and to be able to do that with this group, the players that we’ve had here it’s special it’s fun,” said head coach Kelly Sheffield.

The Badgers won a slew of awards Wednesday, with middle blocker Dana Rettke becoming the first ever five-time All-American. Joining her as a first-team All American is setter Sydney Hilley, who in addition, earned the senior class award which goes to the most outstanding D1 volleyball player. However, Hilley has her eye on the National Championship win.

“Kinda like an unsaid goal, everyone that comes to Wisconsin, that’s one of the reasons they come here is to make history and win a national championship and I think most of the time it’s in the back of our heads when we go into the gym and it’s our why this is why we work so hard,” Hilley said.

The national championship will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts in front of Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis after...
Jrue Holiday helps short-handed Bucks beat Pacers, 114-99
LSU Women's Basketball
Minus Davis, Wisconsin fends off feisty Nicholls 71-68
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday,...
Packers’ Rodgers thriving despite toe injury
Share Your Holidays 2021
Mike’s Miracle Minutes: Come to the table and help us raise 5 Million Meals!