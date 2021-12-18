Commercial building fire in Sun Prairie caused by discarded rags

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to a fire started from discarded rags in a commercial building Saturday in Sun Prairie.

Emergency Services responded to the fire around 9:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Terra Ct in the City of Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department determined that the fire started from discarded rags covered in oil-based paints, stains and varnishes. The discarded rags were discarded near construction materials and other flammable materials.

No occupants were in the involved or adjacent buildings at the time of the fire, and Emergency Service personnel did not report any injury.

The building did not have any fire alarms and was not equipped with a sprinkler system.

Sun Prairie Fire said the fire was extinguished without it spreading beyond the involved materials to the structure, but property damage is estimated at $15,000.

The Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, Inc. are reminding the public to properly dispose of rags used with paint and stain by never leaving the rags in a pile and keeping them away from buildings. Keep any flammable and combustible liquids away form open flames.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that around 900 home fires per year are started when oily rags catch fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.