Experts advise getting a vaccine or booster with new Omicron variant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is urging everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster shots if they qualify.

As Omicron, the new COVID variant, has taken over the news for potentially evading the vaccine, many people are questioning why they should still get vaccinated or get their booster shots.

But health experts argue that we don’t know everything about Omicron yet.

“We don’t know everything about Omicron yet, but we know that immunity isn’t an all-or-nothing game. It is still very important to get vaccinated and boosted,” Public Health Madison and Dane County said.

Experts say our immune systems’ memory cells help to cerate antibodies that help to fight against viruses. By getting vaccinated, the body is able to prepare itself for the next time it comes in contact with a COVID protein.

Even when viruses like COVID mutate over time, memory cells are still able to recognize small parts of the virus protein. Receiving the COVID vaccine or booster will still help to train the body to recognize a COVID protein, which will help them to better fight the virus.

If you’re already vaccinated, Public Health Madison and Dane County experts encourage everyone to get a booster shot as a “refresher course” for their immune system. Getting a booster will only increase the number of memory cells that will potentially be able to recognize the COVID virus.

