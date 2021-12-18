Advertisement

Four people injured after vehicle collision with tree

EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WMTV) - At least four people were injured in a vehicle collision with a tree Saturday afternoon in Coon Valley, Vernon County Dispatch said.

Vernon County Sheriff’s dispatch said that the east and westbound lanes are closed on US 14 at Cornell Lane due to the crash.

The call for the crash came in around 4 p.m. on Saturday and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department responded.

They were joined at the scene by Coon Valley Fire Department, Coon Valley first responders, Tri-State ambulance and Westby Police Department.

