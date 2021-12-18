Madison couple killed in car crash is remembered as warm, giving, creative

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm, giving, and creative; those three words are how Kathy and Mark Brylski’s son Anthony will remember them. Anthony says he doesn’t want his parents to be remembered for how they died but for how they lived.

“Take your time. Slow down, and if you have extra time, it’s a privilege be generous with it. They certainly were,” says Anthony Brylski.

Anthony now uses stories of his parents to bring comfort to him and others.

“He did the bulk of the decorating, and mom typically did the practical side of things,” says Anthony about his dad and mom.

Not all chapters are easy to tell, though. Anthony remembers the moment he found out his parents were gone.

“I was at work, and my brother called me because the medical examiner had come to him. I kind of shut down conversationally a little bit, and I said okay we’ll do one thing at a time.”

Kathy and Mark’s SUV was hit on the way home from breakfast on Madison’s East side. Anthony says they were leaving the Dairyland Family restaurant, where they were regulars. Police say the driver who hit them ran a red light driving 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

Anthony says Kathy used most of her time on Earth sharing it with others.

“Mom was huge into choir. She sang for her church in Oregon, she sang for Saint Dennis, and she sang with the Raging Grannies.”

And Mark was creative, always doing projects around the house to make their home unique, another good story.

“Dad came home early one day from work. And we came home first because we were home from school. And he was halfway through painting the main bathroom this really deep maroon fuchsia color. Mom got home an hour later. And it turns out he did not consult with her,” Anthony recalls laughing.

“So there were some discussions. But in the end he finished painting it, but mom got the final say on the décor items. So it became a collaborative effort.”

Now he uses stories from the past to push through the present and to write even more in the future.

“They’ve made a lot of friends in a lot of cool places. I’m kind of looking forward to the funeral so they can all meet each other. To tell more stories? Oh yeah.”

Anthony says Mark and Kathy loved to travel. He says they had a trip planned to Ireland in the coming weeks.

According to the Brylski’s family, there are no crowd funding pages set up at this time. The family wishes people send condolences to Cress Funeral and Cremation Service in Madison.

