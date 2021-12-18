Oshkosh police find dead man on train tracks

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A man was found dead on a railway track in Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Police Department says the Canadian National Railroad called to report that a train had hit something early Saturday.

Police found the body of a 22-year-old man on the railway tracks.

The police department says his death does not appear suspicious at this time.

