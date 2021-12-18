Oshkosh police find dead man on train tracks
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A man was found dead on a railway track in Oshkosh.
The Oshkosh Police Department says the Canadian National Railroad called to report that a train had hit something early Saturday.
Police found the body of a 22-year-old man on the railway tracks.
The police department says his death does not appear suspicious at this time.
