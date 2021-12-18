Police: Lockdown lifted at CherryVale Mall, no individuals with weapons found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cherry Valley Police Department says the mall was on lockdown for a short period Friday night due to an active threat.

After reviewing video surveillance, Cherry Valley Police say no weapons or persons with weapons have been found. Because of that, the lockdown was lifted shortly after 9:00 p.m.

According to witness reports on Facebook, security guards reportedly put shoppers in stores with others while locking the gates. One person in the mall said he was stuck in the back of a store with three customers and two employees.

