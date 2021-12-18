Advertisement

Students contribute to design of new household appliances

UW-Platteville students with Spectrum in front of poster
UW-Platteville students with Spectrum in front of poster(UW-PLATTEVILLE | University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Platteville students are contributing to designing household appliances that are recently hitting the market and trade shows.

Thanks to a partnership between Spectrum Brands and the UW-Platteville College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science’s Senior Design program, engineering students have the opportunity to solve real-world problems and develop new products.

“UW-Platteville students utilize a pragmatic approach to problem solving,” said Dave Everett, division vice president at Spectrum Brands. “They have the ability to execute theoretical sciences into practical applications. UW-Platteville Senior Design projects were a key contributor in a variety of our innovative new products.”

UW-Platteville students working on appliance prototype
UW-Platteville students working on appliance prototype(University of Wisconsin-Platteville)

UW-Platteville and Spectrum Brands have partnered for more than 25 projects, including a cold brew coffee maker, smart blender, griddle and a variety of other household appliances.

This semester, students are working on two new projects with Spectrum Brands. One group of mechanical engineering students are working on life cycle testing on Black+Decker coffee makers, while a team of software engineering students are working with Spectrum and Google to develop a could-connected smart toaster oven.

“All of our projects from Spectrum Brands have provided interesting real-world challenges for the students,” said Dr. Jessica Fick, assistant dean for special projects in the College of EMS. “When they are working on products that they know and potentially use every day, it is easy for them to picture walking into a store and seeing their work on the shelf.”

