UW-Madison Winter Carnival to return in-person

Lady Liberty pops up out of a frozen lake in the Midwest and more in this week's Take A Look At This!
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lady Liberty will be gracing Lake Mendota once again this February.

The Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival is returning and filling out a week of frozen fun February 7-12, 2022.

Last year, the carnival had a hybrid celebration, however, the Union says they expect events such as freestyle skiing and the Snow Ball dance event to be fully in-person.

The 80-year-old winter tradition will feature ice-mini golfing, a fishing derby, broomball tournament and lots more.

“Even though Wisconsin winters can get chilly, the Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival reminds folks that there are still plenty of ways to get involved outside,” Outdoor UW Director Dave Elsmo said.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association will mark the finale by offering families a fun-filled afternoon Feb. 12. The Winter Carnival Family Fun in Alumni Park will offer an outdoor dance party, children’s storytelling, complimentary beverages and other winter-themed activities.

You can find a full list of the Winter Carnival’s events at the Wisconsin Union website.

