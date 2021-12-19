Advertisement

Badger volleyball champs return home, party set to begin

Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the...
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in the history of the program, the UW volleyball team has returned home as NCAA Champions!

Now they head over to the UW field house for their Welcome Home Celebration. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the celebration and the event will begin at 5:30. Admission is free for all fans!

All participants should enter at gate B or C at the UW Field House. Free parking will be available in Lots 16, 17 and 20.

If you are unable to join in on the celebration in person, the event will be live-streamed on the Wisconsin Badgers Facebook page.

All fans will be required to wear face masks inside the UW Field House and all bags larger than 8.5″ x 11, including backpacks and large pursues are prohibited per the Wisconsin Athletics Field House / Kohl Center carry-in policy.

WATCH: Welcome home NCAA champs! The UW volleyball team just returned home from Ohio. They are heading to UW Field House for their Welcome Home Celebration! More details about the celebration here: https://www.nbc15.com/2021/12/19/welcome-home-celebration-uw-volleyball-champs/

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Sunday, December 19, 2021

