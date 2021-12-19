Beloit police searching for details about reported gun shot wound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police are searching for details regarding a gun shot wound that was reported at a local hospital, City of Beloit Police Department said in a Facebook post.

This search began after an individual came into Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m.

Beloit Police do not know where the shooting took place and were unable to provide any other details.

Anyone with information regarding the gun shot wound is encouraged to call Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

Anonymous tips can be reported through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at P3TIPS.COM/482.

