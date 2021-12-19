Calm Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A week out from Christmas and we are looking at an overall calm stretch of weather. High pressure will be in control to start the week. Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows into the upper teens. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with highs on either side of freezing. Mostly clear Sunday night as we dip into the middle 20s. More sunshine on Monday as southerly winds boosts us into the upper 30s.

A weak cold front slides through Monday into Tuesday. It doesn’t have much to work with other that some passing clouds. Temperatures will drop off a few degrees for Tuesday highs, on either side of freezing. Back to sunshine and calm conditions as we round out the week. Highs will start in the lower 30s Wednesday and climb into the lower 40s by Friday, Christmas Eve.

There is some disagreement in a disturbance that passes Christmas Eve into Christmas. Right now, it looks like some scattered rain and snow showers will be possible. Highs will be into the 40s with lows around 30. Chances of a White Christmas are not looking good. Travel over the next week in the area does look to be good.

