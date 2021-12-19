Good holiday travel weather; Rain by the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weather won’t be impacting any holiday travel plans in the next few days. Other than changes in wind direction & temperatures, Mother Nature doesn’t offer any rain or snow -- at least until the holiday itself.

Clouds were thinning thanks to SW winds Sunday evening. Lows are expected to fall into the mid and upper 20s overnight. Monday temperatures will jump into the upper 30s - near 40° ahead of a dry cold front. The front will take winds out of the NW late Monday into early Tuesday. A brief blast of arctic air settles in over the Badger State. Tuesday & Wednesday lows will drop into the teens while afternoon temperatures settle in the upper 20s - mid 30s.

Another warm-up is slated for late week. Highs will climb into the 40s on Thursday and Christmas Eve -- gusty winds will be something to look out for! Long-range models show a weather system moving into the Upper Midwest on Friday with colder air to follow on Christmas Day. As of now, southern Wisconsin remains on the southern end of low-pressure. This means rain is the more likely form of precipitation. A changeover to snow is possible on Christmas Day given the colder temperatures. As of now, this doesn’t look like a major & impactful event for the region. And to make matters worse, it doesn’t seem a White Christmas is likely this year. We’ll keep an eye on changes in the coming days!

