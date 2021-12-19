Illinois official who pushed to legalize pot leaves post

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A former state senator who pushed to legalize marijuana in Illinois is leaving a top government post to lobby for cannabis legalization elsewhere.

Toi Hutchinson became senior adviser for cannabis control to Gov. JB Pritzker in late 2019.

She stepped down from that job last week to become president and CEO of the Marijuana Policy Project.

The group is working to legalize cannabis in other states and at the federal level.

Hutchinson served in the Illinois Senate from 2009 to 2019. She is a Democrat from Olympia Fields.

