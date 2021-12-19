Advertisement

Illinois official who pushed to legalize pot leaves post

A crop of medical marijuana.
A crop of medical marijuana.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A former state senator who pushed to legalize marijuana in Illinois is leaving a top government post to lobby for cannabis legalization elsewhere.

Toi Hutchinson became senior adviser for cannabis control to Gov. JB Pritzker in late 2019.

She stepped down from that job last week to become president and CEO of the Marijuana Policy Project.

The group is working to legalize cannabis in other states and at the federal level.

Hutchinson served in the Illinois Senate from 2009 to 2019. She is a Democrat from Olympia Fields.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
Milwaukee 9-year-old’s virus fears lead to White House visit
City of Beloit Police Department Facebook Page
Beloit police searching for details about reported gun shot wound
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the...
Welcome Home Celebration for Badger Volleyball Champs