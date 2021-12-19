Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Weberpal family in Janesville is overwhelmed with joy with the arrival of newborn baby boy Dax. But getting to this point – being happy again – has been a challenge for both mom and dad. That’s because they each have suffered a profound personal loss.

“It’s a journey and some days are worse than others, and some days are better than others,” said Bethany Weberpal. “Anyone who has gone through a traumatic loss knows that grief is always with you,”

In 2016, Bethany’s first husband Justin took his own life, leaving behind Bethany and their two sons.

“To put it bluntly, it was awful,” said Bethany. “The boys were four and two when he died unexpectedly. I met Scott shortly after (Justin) died and (Scott) was a wonderful blessing,”

Then in January of 2018, Scott’s 18-year-old son Ethan was killed. Scott says the grief was almost unbearable.

“Even four years later, it’s almost all day and every day,” said Scott.

Private First-Class (PFC) Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California when he was stabbed to death by a fellow U.S. Marine.

PFC. Ethan Barclay-Weberpal died in January of 2018 (Scott Weberpal)

“It’s just one of those things where it’s just such an unusual and tragic instance that it’s hard to believe, it’s hard to make amends with what happened and how it happened,” said Scott.

The couple – bonded by love and united in their grief – got married and Scott adopted Bethany’s sons as his own.

“The family that we have put together have been very instrumental in my healing,” said Scott. “I think without them I would probably be struggling with purpose,”

Now the Weberpal family wants to help others who may be experiencing the same pain that they have had to endure. They started a non-profit organization called Webs of Grief.

“We created it because we felt there was nothing out there quite like it,” said Bethany. “And we wanted to pay it forward -- the kindness we were shown after our losses,”

Webs of Grief helps connect people with counselors and therapists and offers healing experiences for bereaved people and families. It’s all free of charge.

Baby Dax was born on November 10th. His middle name is Ethan after his big brother – a brother he will never know but will certainly learn all about.

Dax Ethan Weberpal is snuggled up in his big brother's military uniform and is wearing his dog tags (Don't Blink Photography)

“He will never know him and so that’s why we thought it was important to give him the name Dax, which means ‘warrior who conquers great obstacles,’” said Bethany.

“(Ethan) would love him to death. He’d be so happy and so excited,” said Scott. “It’s really sad that he doesn’t get to grow with us, but I think that he’d be really excited about this,”

Navigating grief can seem impossible – but the Weberpals say you don’t have to do it alone.

“Don’t be afraid. Don’t be ashamed to reach out because if you love in this life, then you’re going to grieve,” said Bethany. “We are all going to go through it at some point. We are all going to lose someone we love immensely,”

“Grief is not linear,” added Bethany. “One day you don’t just ‘move on’... you move forward and it’s always with you and your life builds around it and it becomes a part of you,”

If you or someone you know has lost someone close and you’d like to connect with Bethany and Scott from Webs of Grief, visit their website here Webs of Grief

