Judge finalizes jury instructions at Maxwell sex abuse trial

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June 25, 2013.(United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court for a rare weekend hearing where attorneys made arguments about how the judge should instruct a jury on the law in Maxwell’s sex abuse trial.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan scheduled the hearing on Saturday in an otherwise closed courthouse with jurors absent.

The scheduling was an effort to keep Maxwell’s trial on a fast track that will have her case reach a jury early next week.

Closing arguments and Nathan’s instructions are set for Monday.

The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied charges she groomed teenagers to have sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

